The British Sign Language project stretching back 2,000 years

Sign language has experienced a surge of interest in the past couple of years. Deaf actress Rose Ayling-Ellis wowed on Strictly Come Dancing last year - and the film Coda, about a teenager who is the only hearing member of a deaf family, won best picture at the 2022 Oscars. But there's now another project under way with its roots stretching back more than 2,000 years. The Bible is being translated into British Sign Language (BSL).