Disability
Top Stories
The stomach-churning one-night stand
Philip's date was going well until Crohn's Disease turned up the morning after the night before.
- 31 August 2018
- From the section Disability
Bridesmaid spends 15 hours escaping wedding
Lucy was a friend's bridesmaid in a remote part of Scotland but agoraphobia meant she had to plan her exit.
- 28 August 2018
- From the section Disability
How I became known as 'boob girl'
When Jessica decided to venture out in her wheelchair, little did she know the decision to stay in her pyjamas would lead to more than just exposure to the cold.
- 24 August 2018
- From the section Disability
'Bouncers just think we are drunk'
- 30 August 2018
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
College row teen offered job by TV chef
- 28 August 2018
- From the section Hereford & Worcester
Mel B entering rehab for PTSD
- 28 August 2018
- From the section Newsbeat
Special Olympian student gets compensation
- 29 August 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
I lived in my garage to give sick kids a break
- 30 August 2018
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
Autism dog charities call for regulation
- 29 August 2018
- From the section England
Paralympian left on plane for 45 minutes
- 28 August 2018
- From the section Essex
Benefit claimant support call issued
- 27 August 2018
- From the section South Scotland
Beg, get arrested, go to court, repeat...
- 28 August 2018
- From the section Stories
Watch and listen
Features
Ouch: Disability Talk
Get the latest episodes of the Ouch podcast as well as more features and videos
- 29 November 2016
Depression, anxiety, OCD - running helped us beat them
Runners share their personal stories about why they run
- 4 August 2018
- From the section In Pictures
Spotlight on disability
The Edinburgh shows telling untold stories
- 2 August 2018
'I wanted to abort my IVF baby'
For many women, pregnancy is a magical time. But what happens when it isn't what you expected?
- 30 July 2018
- From the section England
Why Adam Hills is still waiting for The Last Leg’s impact
Comic says the real effect of the show, which "accidentally" broke barriers, won't be felt until 2020.
- 23 July 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Mind Games
Jade Hall-Smith dreams of being a games designer to promote a better understanding of mental health and social needs.
- 23 July 2018
Watch and listen
- Send us an SMS or MMS to +44 7624 800100
- Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk
- Follow Have Your Say on Twitter