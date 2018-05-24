Family & Education
Some 'outstanding schools not that good'
"Outstanding" schools may not be as good as their rating suggests, says Ofsted.
Free buses lost for 20,000 rural pupils
More than 20,000 children in rural England have lost access to free school transport, say local councils
Disabled boy sues theme park over toilet
A severely disabled boy says Flambards Theme Park in Cornwall is discriminating against him.
'Relax A-level grades for some medics'
Oxford University in row with David Lammy
Ethnically mixed schools lessen hostility
'Sharenting' puts young at risk of fraud
Police at airport stop 'truant' families
University fined £120,000 for data breach
Global education
Does the UN mean anything to the young?
Colombia's ex-fighters taught skills for peace
London ranked top city for students
Are universities letting down black students?
The University of Oxford has released figures showing 1.9% of students admitted in 2017 were black.
I wish mum's phone was never invented
A teacher's Facebook post about inventions her pupils wish had not been created is making parents stop and think.
GCSEs graded 9-1
How do the new 9-1 GCSE grades work?
The father lost to postnatal depression
John Clayton killed himself when his son was three
Learning about the trenches
WW1 trenches are recreated for Scottish pupils
The children confused by love
Home truths on the High Street for Bank of England boss
Should teenagers learn more about managing money and the economy? The Bank of England wants it in the curriculum.
'Schools can have anything... except more money'
Head teachers say there is a school funding crisis. But the chances of extra cash now seem remote.
