League Tables

More primary schools succeed in 'three Rs'

There has been another slight rise in the number of children leaving England's primary schools with a good grasp of the "three Rs", data shows.

Features & Analysis

School tables explained

Key questions about school performance data in England

Transforming a school

The school rated second worst in England five years ago

BBC Parenting

Advice on choosing a school

  • 13 December 2010