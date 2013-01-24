Secondary league tables 2012: Best GCSE results
- Published
This table lists the 200 schools in England with the highest attainment at GCSE level.
The first column shows the proportion of pupils who attained the benchmark standard of five A*-C passes, or equivalent qualifications, including maths and English GCSEs. The average number of points scored per pupil is then used as a tie break where schools have the same result.
Schools marked IND are independent, those marked SEL select their pupils on the basis of academic activity. Schools marked AC are academies. Schools with fewer than 30 pupils are not included.
- Average point score
- The average number of points netted per pupil at the institution taking GCSE or equivalent qualifications.
- Pupils with five good GCSEs
- The percentage of pupils getting grades A*-C in five GCSE - or equivalent qualifications - including maths and English
