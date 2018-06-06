Image copyright Getty Images

A group of Oxford University students has placed an advert in a national newspaper, urging potential undergraduates from all backgrounds to consider applying to the institution.

The advert from the Oxford Student Voice says the university must become a "fairer and more equal community".

The university has faced criticism for not admitting enough black students, as well as those from lower social groups.

Oxford said the publication added to the debate on student admissions.

The advert, in the Guardian newspaper, says: "We are a movement of over a thousand Oxford University students who come from extraordinarily diverse backgrounds, and who are committed to working both with the university and potential applicants to it to achieve our aims.

"These are simple: to ensure that anyone feels able to apply to Oxford regardless of their background, and to make them feel welcome once they arrive."

In an earlier letter to the Guardian, signed by 1,170 students, the Oxford Student Voice said: "We wholeheartedly encourage all young people (no matter their background) to apply, and trust that they will find a community ready to welcome and support them, as we have.

"We will continue to invest significant effort in increasing diversity at the university and ensuring that disadvantaged groups are better represented."

In a statement, the university said: "Oxford students initiated and wrote the letter, and submitted it for publication in the Guardian letters page.

"The university had no say in the drafting or views expressed.

"We are supporting its publication, as the letter voices widely held student opinions which deserve hearing in the debate on university admissions."