Teachers in England are to receive pay rises between 1.5% and 3.5% from the autumn, ministers have announced.

Schools will receive a grant of £508m over two years to cover the increases, drawn from existing Department for Education budgets.

"There are no great schools without great teachers," said Education Secretary Damian Hinds.

But the government has not implemented the independent pay body's call for an across-the-board 3.5% increase.

Paul Whiteman, leader of the National Association of Head Teachers, said there would be "mixed views".

There would be relief there was extra funding for pay, but fears it would not offer enough to retain experienced staff who would be getting lower increases.

Head teacher Jules White, who has campaigned against school funding shortages, said schools will have to "raid their already devastated budgets to fund part of the increase".

End of austerity?

The teachers' pay deal will see 3.5% rises - worth between £800 and £1,366 per year - for many classroom teachers on the main pay range.

It marks the biggest pay rises for school staff since the introduction of public sector pay restraint a decade ago, as part of austerity measures in the wake of the financial crash.

There will be lower increases of 1.5% and 2% for higher-paid teachers, senior staff and head teachers.

Starting salaries for new teachers outside London are about £23,000, with average pay for teachers £38,700.

Schools will receive £187m and £321m over the next two years to pay for the increases - but the DFE has so far not given details of whether there will be cuts elsewhere to fund this.

Mr Whiteman said it would be a "false economy" if the pay deal depended on schools losing other funding.

Head teachers had warned that an unfunded pay increase would have been "catastrophic" for already stretched school budgets.

They had written to the education secretary to say that it would have made schools effectively insolvent.

'Fully affordable'

But the Department for Education says that its extra funding makes the pay rises "fully affordable" to schools and will not add to the financial pressures.

A pay rise has been seen as important to tackle a teacher shortage - with Mr Hinds saying that improving recruitment was a top priority.

But schools have been protesting about budget shortages, with the Institute for Fiscal Studies reporting that per pupil spending had fallen by 8% in real terms.

Mr White, who has lead protests by thousands of head teachers, said the pay plans were "lacking in clarity, detail and meaningful joined up thinking".

The education secretary said: "I want us to recruit and retain brilliant teachers who are fairly rewarded for the vital work they do".

He said the pay rises would help teaching to be a "competitively rewarded career".