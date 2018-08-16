A-level results a surprise? We answer your questions

Image copyright AoC/Which? Image caption Catherine Sezen (l), a senior curriculum expert at the Association of Colleges and Helena Poole (r), editor of Which? University, are ready to answer your questions

For those of you whose A-level results were not what you expected, we have experts ready to provide advice.

There is still time to find a university place through clearing or perhaps opt for a completely different path into a career if your results were not what you needed - or maybe you have a decision to make if you managed to achieve better results than predicted.

Cath Sezen, a senior curriculum expert at the Association of Colleges, and Helena Poole, editor of Which? University, are on hand to offer personalised advice on what to do.

YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED

I received a call from Leeds University medical school, who suggested that because my grades were higher than expected I should apply to them through clearing and drop my existing offer of a place to do biomedicine at Manchester. My teacher helped me verify that the call was genuine but when I rang Leeds but they said my grades were not in fact high enough, which means I have now lost both places. What can I do? Oliver, Liverpool

Hi Oliver,

First of all well done on achieving such good grades. I would suggest that you contact Leeds University admissions and explain what you have explained here.

Perhaps your teacher would be able to help you make the call. It would be helpful if you had the name of the caller and/or the time of the call. I would also suggest contacting Manchester and explaining what happened too. Don't panic, perhaps there has been a mix-up and it always pays to check again. I am sure you will find a place and will go on to do really well in your chosen career. Cath

I'm sorry to hear this, especially since you've done better than expected and should be celebrating.

This is very strange. You should get back in touch with Leeds, if necessary, someone higher up the pecking order, and explain the situation. It sounds like there has been a miscommunication somewhere and you've unfortunately caught the short end of the stick, especially since they contacted you and you have achieved their entry requirements. Verify what these are on Ucas or the uni's website.

Do you have anything in writing, maybe an email, that illustrates what you were told on the phone, or the name, department or position of the person who spoke to you? This will be handy to have when you get in touch. With clearing calls, it's up to students to pick up the phone; but in this case, you may like to ask a parent or family member to phone on your behalf if you'd prefer, but stay close by if they want to speak to you.

Also, get in touch with Manchester and explain the situation. Given that they originally accepted you, and the exceptional circumstances, we would hope they would understand the situation and offer your place back, although this may depend on numbers and places.

For anyone achieving higher grades and contemplating choosing a different uni with higher entry grades, we would always recommend taking a step back and deciding if it's the best choice for you. Don't be swayed by a course just because it has higher entry grades, consider if it's ultimately right for you.

We really hope this gets resolved and you can get back to celebrating soon. Helena

Image copyright PA

My results are higher than expected. I had accepted a place at Teesside but now have the choice to go to a different university to do the same course. Would it be better to change? Melanie

Hi Melanie, Well done on your results. Take a little time to think about your options. You can have a look to see if there are any places available at other universities through the adjustment process. Look through the opportunities available and talk it through with someone. Consider the pros and cons of your current option and any new options. Good luck! I am sure you will come to the best decision for you and your career plans. Cath

Hi Melanie, Congratulations on achieving brilliant results. You have the option to apply for a new uni place through UCAS adjustment but whether you do this is entirely a personal decision. Just because you can, does not necessarily mean you should. Most likely you've already researched your confirmed choice of uni and visited it on an open day, so you have probably put a lot of thought into this course already.

If you haven't gone into school, I would suggest going in and chatting through your options with a teacher or careers adviser. Research the new uni course as much as you can and, if possible try to visit the university or city this weekend. Some unis will have open days the weekend after results day.

Bear in mind you have five days from results day to use adjustment, so you have to act fairly quickly, but try not to panic and rush a decision where you're not fully informed. Best of luck! Helena

Image copyright PA

Basically I have failed biology and chemistry. I heard I might be able to retake in November. Is this true? Umar, London

Hello! I am sorry to hear that your results didn't go the way you had planned. I would suggest that you contact your school or college about retake opportunities. They will be best placed to advise on retaking your exams and on any other options available to you to help you achieve your career aims. Cath

Sorry to hear you didn't get the results you were hoping for.

If you haven't already, I would recommend going into your school or college and talking to your teachers or careers advisers. Under the new A-level system, retakes occur at the following May or June, but your school should be able to confirm this depending on their retakes policy.

If you want to understand more about what options you have after failing an exam, take a look at our advice guide. Helena

I have received my A-level results for biology, chemistry and maths and my grades are AAB instead of the A*A*A I had been predicted. I would really like to see my papers or order a review. What would you advise me to do? Abdi

Sorry to hear you haven't got the results you wanted, but try not to panic. If you would like to appeal against any of your grades, you'll need to speak to your school about this. For example, a careers adviser or the head of your department or sixth form. They'll be able to discuss your options in light of your results to help you figure out the best next steps, and if necessary action an appeal for you. It's not something you can do on your own.

Take a look at Which? University's full guide to appealing against an A-level grade for more information around this. In the meantime, see if there are any courses in clearing which meet the grades you have achieved. There may be a vacant spot at a uni for the same, or similar, course, that is right for you. Helena

Hello! First of all well done! AAB are very good results. If you would like to see your papers or order a review I would suggest that you contact your school or college. They will be best placed to advise you on the next steps. In the meantime, good luck in your future plans. Cath

Image caption The exams were taken in May and June

I did not achieve my predicted A-level grades. I got BBC instead of ABB which I needed. So I didn't get into my first choice university. I have been accepted into my second choice for a foundation year but I am quite disappointed. I was wondering whether I could switch from foundation to a better university or if retaking one A-level, which is what I am most keen on, would be better. Tash

Hi Tash, These are good results, so well done. Take time to consider your options. You might want to speak to a careers adviser at your school or college. They will be able to advise about the retake option. You can also look at opportunities through clearing. Good luck and don't rush to make a decision. Cath

Hi Tash, The thing about making a university your first or insurance choice is that you're making a commitment to go there should you get the grades for it. However, that doesn't mean you'll be dragged, kicking and screaming, to take it.

You'll need to contact your insurance choice and ask them to formally release you, so you can enter clearing to find an alternative. Get on the phone to them, with your Ucas ID, and have a cup of tea handy in case you need to wait on the line, and speak to them about it.

Regarding retaking an A-level, it's best to discuss this with your school - for example, a careers adviser, or head of department or sixth form. They know you best and can properly advise you based on what grades you've achieved and what you're hoping to go on to do, plus they'll have been through this many times before.

Your options to do this may also depend on your school's policy regarding resits. Helena