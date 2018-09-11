Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Universities had been calling for a more welcoming approach to overseas students

International students in the UK should not be removed from targets to reduce migration, recommends a report commissioned by the Home Office.

The Migration Advisory Committee, which gives the government independent advice on immigration, says there is no clear case to support such a change.

Universities have lobbied for students to be treated differently.

But the report does call for an easier transition into work in the UK for international students.

"International students bring clear benefits to the whole of the UK," says committee chairman Professor Alan Manning.

"They support the education of domestic students, research and local economies."

'Not practical'

The report warns that the aim to keep immigration down to the tens of thousands may make the UK seem unwelcoming to students.

The study, commissioned by the Home Office in August 2017, says that there should continue to be no cap on international student numbers.

But Prof Manning's report says that if the migration target remains, there is no practical way of removing students from the total.

In his forward to the report, Prof Manning said: "If there is a problem with students in the target, it is with the target itself rather than the inclusion of students in the target," the report said.

The committee recommends that it should be easier for international students to be able to work at the end of their studies.

But it does not go as far as the call from Universities UK last week that international students should be able to remain and work in the UK for two years after graduation.

Universities have called for a more welcoming approach to international students, in which they would be treated separately from other migrants.

There have been warnings that the £26bn brought to the UK economy by international students if they choose to study elsewhere, with growing competition from the United States, Australia and Canada.

There are more than 750,000 international students coming to the UK each year, including university students and those learning the English language.