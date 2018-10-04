School funding claims face investigation

Image copyright PA Image caption Head teachers were given figures on spending that have turned out to include students' tuition fees

The Department for Education's claims over school spending are to be investigated by the UK Statistics Authority, the official watchdog for preventing the misleading use of statistics.

It follows reports from BBC News showing that figures quoted by education ministers defending their record on state school spending also included the money spent by university students on tuition fees and parents on private school fees.

This has been confirmed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) think tank that compiles the international comparisons of spending figures.

The Department for Education accepts that the spending claim is not limited to public spending on schools - but it stands by its use of the figures as "accurate".

Head teachers' leaders have accused the Department for Education of "disrespecting" schools and teachers by this "extraordinary" use of statistics.

And the heads' leaders warn the department has "serious questions to answer" over its "veracity".

Funding dispute

Education ministers last week faced accusations that they were failing to provide adequate funding for schools in England - with head teachers staging a protest in Westminster.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Head teachers last week staged a protest about funding shortages

Ministers dismissed the claims made by school leaders - saying that not only were schools getting more money than ever, the UK was the "third highest spender on education in the world".

But this claim has faced intense scrutiny - with heads saying it was "shocking and disturbing" that the Department for Education could quote a spending figure that turned out to include billions spent by students on tuition fees.

It is now to be investigated by the statistics watchdog, which reports directly to Parliament and checks whether figures could be misleading and the context in which they are presented.

On BBC Radio 4's Today programme last Friday, the School Standards Minister, Nick Gibb, argued against a head teacher warning of funding shortages.

"We are spending record amounts on our school funding. We are the third highest spender on education in the OECD," said Mr Gibb.

It was a claim that had also been made in statements from the Department for Education and published on its website.

But what angered heads was the discovery that this "third highest spender" figure was not only about government funding of schools in England but included all types of education spending, for school and university, public and private, including tuition fees and fees in the independent school sector.

'Accurate' or 'distorted'?

Jules White, organiser of the head teachers' funding protest last week, accused ministers of using "partial and distorted information".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tuition fees paid by students were included in the international spending comparison quoted by ministers

Mary Bousted, joint leader of the National Education Union, said on Twitter that the DfE's use of figures in the school funding debate was "appalling"

Paul Whiteman, leader of the National Association of Head Teachers, said: "We have consistently argued that funding for schools is down by 8% in real terms.

"The National Audit Office agrees, the Institute of Fiscal Studies agrees, parents can see it is true, as can the electorate."

He said that head teachers would be "disappointed but not surprised that the department has serious questions to answer over the veracity of their claims".

"If trust goes, there is little left for the profession to hold on to. Failing to face up to the truth will cheat an entire generation."

Geoff Barton, leader of the ASCL head teachers' union, said: "We have also looked at the OECD data quoted by the Department for Education and it does seem to include spending on private education as well as on university tuition fees.

"It is extraordinary that the department used that statistic to defend its record on school funding.

"I think that school leaders and teachers feel that the DfE is disrespecting them when it uses statistics which don't bear any analysis."

Labour's shadow education secretary, Angela Rayner, accused the government of "deliberately trying to con the public about the shameful way they have cut education spending".

The UK Statistics Authority and the Office for Statistics Regulation says it is investigating the concerns raised and "will publish their findings shortly".