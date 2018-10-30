Teachers and parents have reacted with anger to an announcement in the Budget that schools are to receive a one-off payment of £400m for "little extras".

Schools in England will receive the sum to "buy the little extras they need", Chancellor Philip Hammond said.

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said Mr Hammond's choice of language was "utterly insulting to parents and teachers".

Unions said Mr Hammond's gesture would "infuriate" head teachers.

Mr Hammond's announcement comes as England's school leaders have been campaigning for better funding for schools, saying their budgets have been squeezed.

Campaign group Save Our Schools described Mr Hammond's offer as "patronising" and a "big mistake".

The hash tag "littleextras" began trending on social media after the Budget, with some parents pointing out the cash injection was less than the £420m the chancellor had allocated to fixing potholes.

One parent joked he would be dressing his children as potholes "to see if we can get more funding for their school".

And a teacher said they could not wait to "treat" the children to some new glue sticks.

Writing for Schoolsweek, former government adviser on education Jonathan Simons said Mr Hammond's announcement was phrased "in the manner of which a 1950s husband may have given his wife some pin money".

The money is worth, on average, £10,000 per primary school and £50,000 per secondary school, the chancellor said.

Meanwhile, shadow chancellor John McDonnell told BBC Breakfast there was "no new money for the day to day running of schools".

He continued: "People have been really angered by that. They're saying: 'We've been laying off teachers and teaching assistants, we can't afford the books, the pencils, the crayons.'"

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: "While we welcome any increased investment in schools, the £400m 'bonus' announced today hardly scratches the surface of what is needed."

School leaders' union NAHT said: "This is a Budget that will infuriate school leaders. Schools and young people are most definitely much too far down the government's list of priorities."