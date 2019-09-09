Find out more about the BBC's journalism and media project that encourages young people to share their stories and get their voices heard.Read more
BBC News Young Reporter
BBC Young Reporter Competition
If you are aged between 11 and 18, tell us about a story which is about you, your friends or young people in your community or an issue that you think the BBC should be reporting.
Cara has been running her own business for a year and has even paid for her parents to go on holiday.
Young Reporter Kacey shares her journey of living with alopecia since the age of six.
A Young Reporter explores whether or not young footballers need to leave Northern Ireland to fulfil their sporting dreams.
Charlie is one of 45,000 scouts travelling to the US for the event, but it is a particularly special opportunity for her.
These netballers at a school in Norfolk have been talking to BBC Young reporter about why they love netball.
Girls who play for Silverdale FC's Lionesses team think seeing more women's football on television will encourage other girls to get involved in the game.
Ben Morris from Swindon will start at university later this year.
A Kent teenager talks about choosing caring as a career.
Skye is the captain of a women's hockey team at the age of just 14.