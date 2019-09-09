BBC News Young Reporter

BBC Young Reporter Competition

If you are aged between 11 and 18, tell us about a story which is about you, your friends or young people in your community or an issue that you think the BBC should be reporting.

What is BBC Young Reporter?

Find out more about the BBC's journalism and media project that encourages young people to share their stories and get their voices heard.

Have a listen to 'Hear Me'

A brand new podcast featuring young people's stories about growing up in Britain today.

    BBC Young Reporters share their stories

    Young people share their stories about the subjects that matter to them and think the BBC should be reporting.

    Have a listen to 'Hear Me'

    A brand new podcast featuring young people's stories about growing up in Britain today.

      Young Reporter: 'Why I'm glad I have alopecia'

      Young Reporter Kacey shares her journey of living with alopecia since the age of six.

      Youth footballers: Should they stay or should they go?

      A Young Reporter explores whether or not young footballers need to leave Northern Ireland to fulfil their sporting dreams.

      'I designed the World Scout Jamboree logo'

      Charlie is one of 45,000 scouts travelling to the US for the event, but it is a particularly special opportunity for her.

      'It will help more women get into football'

      Girls who play for Silverdale FC's Lionesses team think seeing more women's football on television will encourage other girls to get involved in the game.

      'You become more than a carer'

      A Kent teenager talks about choosing caring as a career.

      'My first hockey game was so scary'

      Skye is the captain of a women's hockey team at the age of just 14.

