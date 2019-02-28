Quiz: Words lost in translation

Image copyright Getty Images

From abbiocco in Italian to "ya'aburnee" in Arabic - some words and phrases are hard to translate into English. See if you can guess what they might mean...

<section><h2><p>Untranslatable</p></h2><p><p>Some words can't be easily translated into English. How many of these untranslatable words do you know?</p></p></section><section><h2><p>In Danish if someone describes something as hygge, they mean it feels...?</p></h2></section><section><h3><p>In German, someone with backpfeifengesicht is annoying because they have...?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>If someone from Portugal talks about saudade, what emotion are they describing?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>In Italian you might describe yourself as abbiocco after a meal, meaning you are...?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>The Arabic expression "<span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Ya'aburnee" has a more positive meaning than it seems. Can you pick the correct translation and guess the meaning behind it?</span></p></h3></section><section><h3><p>This Spanish word describes something good tipping into something bad. But does it mean...?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Which of these feelings of dislocation is described by the French word dépaysé?</span></p></h3></section><section><h3><p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Which is the best description of the Mandarin phrase Rè Nao?</span></p></h3></section><section><h2><p>Communication breakdown</p></h2><p><p>Maybe you've picked up a couple of words that you could drop into conversation? </p></p></section><section><h3><p>Culturally fluent</p></h3><p><p>Impressive. Either you speak several languages, you collect unusual words or you're just plain lucky.</p></p></section>

