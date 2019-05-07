Image caption Adriana says running is a stress relief

Students are being urged to swap their revision notes for trainers this exam season to help with stress.

As exams are approaching, England Athletics is launching its first #RunAndRevise scheme, which aims to encourage pupils to take a break from revision and support their mental health through running.

It is aimed at people aged 16-25, who can take part by running a mile or more by themselves, or by joining an England Athletics club or a RunTogether group.

Schools, colleges and universities have also organised runs for their students to get involved in during the campaign.

Liz Purbrick, England Athletic's Inclusion Manager, said: "There's a huge social element that running can bring.

"The #RunAndRevise campaign can be an opportunity for pupils to start talking about their mental health.

"Although we're a membership body and we want to get more people running, we also genuinely want to contribute to the mental health of our nation."

England Athletics will also provide information to runners about mental health services that they can reach out to.

Adriana is a Year 10 student preparing for her mock exams, and joined her running club about six months ago.

She runs up to twice a week, and praises the benefits of it in the build-up to exams.

"I'm always stressed about exams. I try and find a way to calm down about mocks", she said.

"I've found running is a stress relief. It takes my mind off things and I enjoy it."

Getting moving

Experts also agree that moving around can have benefits.

Dr Brendon Stubbs, of King's College London, said: "Our research has shown that being more active can protect you from developing mental health issues such as anxiety and depression in the future.

"Moving and doing exercise can help reduce stress levels and improve concentration."

He said running is not the only way to improve mental health.

"The evidence suggests that any type of physical activity can be good for you, such as taking out the dog for a walk, going to the gym, doing a sport with a friend or even yoga.

"The most important thing is to get away from the desk, and get moving during the exam period."

The #RunandRevise campaign is due to take place from 13th-19th May during Mental Health Awareness Week.