The number of same-sex couples living together in the UK rose by more than 50% in the three years to 2018, official statistics reveal.

The Office for National Statistics says there were 232,000 in 2018, compared with 152,000 in 2015. And more than a quarter of them were married.

There were also eight million people living alone, more than ever before.

And this has been driven by increases among women aged 45 to 64 and men aged 65 to 74 years.

The figures also reveal one in four 20- to 34-year-olds - 3.4 million in total - was living with their parents.

And opposite-sex couples "increasingly choose to live together before, or without, getting married", the figures showed.