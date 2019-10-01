Music school pupil abused by violin teacher at 15

Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption Chetham's in Manchester, one of the UK's best-known music schools

A former pupil at Chetham's School of Music has described being sexually assaulted by her violin tutor, Chris Ling, at the age of 15.

The abuse started during a course while all the other pupils were out, the witness told the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse.

She said Chris Ling told her if she made mistakes she would be punished and when she did, sexually assaulted her.

The former pupil said Ling told her the assault was a secret.

He told her she would have no chance of succeeding as a soloist if she disclosed to anyone what had happened, said the witness who gave evidence anonymously.

Chetham's School in Manchester is one of the UK's leading music schools.

The witness, known as A2, said the first sexual assault took place during the autumn half-term in 1989 when Ling organised a special course for pupils in a house in Manchester.

She said he assaulted her again at Easter in 1990 before he left his job at the end of the summer term, taking some pupils with him.

She said she felt "devastated" at not being among them.

"He had brainwashed us into thinking he was our only means of success," she told the inquiry.

Police interview

Later that year, evidence began to emerge of sexual assaults by Ling on up to 12 other female pupils which led to a police investigation.

A2 told the inquiry the school gave her very little support when she was interviewed by police and failed to inform her parents what was going on.

Her new violin teacher was a man who had a reputation for having affairs with pupils and when he made inappropriate comments and stood too close to her during lessons, she complained but the school failed to support her, A2 told the inquiry.

Ling's abuse "affected me emotionally and physically", she told the inquiry.

"I've not played classical music since leaving there.

"I find it hard to listen to and I've burned most of my music.

"It has had an effect on my relationships.

"I seem to attract father-figure type men who end up having control issues over me and I end up becoming withdrawn and detached... my marriage has broken down."

'Very violent'

Another former pupil, referred to as A1, described a violent sexual assault by Ling when she was staying overnight at his home after a concert.

"It was very violent... I couldn't breathe," she told the inquiry.

She said Ling had spent months grooming her ahead of the initial assault.

The abuse occurred again on several occasions and she was one of the pupils Ling took with him to the US where she had a "horrible" time, she told the inquiry.

When she returned to the school a few months later, she was interviewed by police but, otherwise, pupils were told not to mention Ling.

"The silence just made it so much worse," A1 told the inquiry.

She said the abuse left her "generally hostile and wary towards males" and believes the competitive culture within schools like Chetham's can allow sexual predators to thrive.

The evidence is part of the residential schools phase of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, one of 14 separate investigations it is holding.

Former head teachers of Chetham's school will give evidence later.

In a statement issued on the eve of the inquiry, a spokesman for Chetham's said: "It is a matter of deep and profound regret to Chetham's that former teachers at our school betrayed and manipulated the trust that had been placed in them in order to harm children for which we are truly sorry."

Ling moved to the US in the 1990s where he ran a talent agency. He shot himself dead in 2015 after police arrived at his home to arrest him for extradition to the UK. Greater Manchester Police had been planning to charge him with 77 offences.