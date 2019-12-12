Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The BBC's education editor Branwen Jeffreys explains primary league tables

New primary school league table data for England will be published later by the Department for Education.

The tables are based on how 11-year-olds in each school performed in national curriculum tests - or Sats - taken at the end of primary school.

They provide a snapshot of how well each school is performing and tracks pupils' progress.

The aim is to hold schools to account and to give parents a way of comparing schools in their areas.

This year was the fourth time children sat the government's tougher tests, introduced in 2016.

Data published by the government in September showed 65% of pupils met the expected standard across all tests: reading, writing and mathematics - up from 64% last year.

The statistics also show the gap between girls and boys has widened, with girls continuing to outperform boys across all subjects at the expected standard.

In 2019, 70% of girls reached the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, compared with 60% of boys - a gender gap of 10 percentage points, up from eight in 2018.

The information being published by the Department for Education at 09:30 GMT on Friday takes those results down to the school level.

Soon after it is published, readers will be able to check how schools in their area have performed through the BBC News postcode search tool.