One in six secondaries send pupils home with Covid

Just under one in six secondary schools in England have been forced to send some pupils home due to suspected Covid-19 cases.

About 16% of secondaries were affected with partial closures in the week ending 24 September - double the rate the previous week.

The statistics are based on an official Department for Education survey.

Some 6% of schools overall were affected, up from 4% the previous week.

Schools are considered fully open if they are able to provide face-to-face teaching for all pupils on roll for the whole school day and they have not asked a group of pupils to self-isolate.

Where schools are not fully open, most pupils are still attending, the DfE said.

When pupils are unable to attend school because they are complying with clinical or public health advice, schools are expected to be able to immediately offer them access to remote education.

In primary schools, the rates affected by real or suspected cases are lower.

Only 5% of primary schools reported sending pupils home to limit the spread of the disease.