Northern England schools 'most disrupted by Covid'
By Branwen Jeffreys
Education Editor
- Published
A third of confirmed teacher cases of coronavirus were in north-west England at one point, according to data seen exclusively by the BBC.
In mid-October that amounted to 710 teachers across the region's schools.
The Northern Powerhouse said pupils in the North faced the greatest disruption and is calling on the government to ditch exams next year and switch to coursework assessment.
The government said exams were "the fairest way" of judging performance.
Ministers have said exams will go ahead in summer 2021, with a three-week delay.
But in some parts of England, head teachers have faced extra challenges in keeping their pupils' education going since schools returned in September.
Analysis from the North West Association of the Directors of Children's Services, seen by the BBC, reveals the pressures.
In mid-October, Bury, Knowsley, Liverpool and Manchester all had more than 40% of schools with confirmed cases - some of these were among teachers.
According to the report, which is based on a snapshot of 16 October, there were 710 teachers with a positive test for coronavirus in the North West - this was 35% of the total of confirmed cases among teachers across England on that day.
School attendance in England in the same week was 89% across primary and secondary schools - 86% in just secondary schools.
These pupil attendance figures are published each week by the government, based on adjusted data from a survey to which most schools respond.
Attendance rates by local authority
In response to a written question in Parliament, unadjusted figures for each local authority have been placed in the House of Commons library for the same week ending 15 October.
These figures confirm there is a significant gap between different parts of England on how much time children are in school because of the pandemic.
On 15 October, secondary schools in the South West had the highest rate of attendance with 90% of pupils in school.
This was closely followed by the South East and the east of England at 89% attendance.
The North West and Yorkshire and the Humber had the joint lowest attendance rate at 81%, followed by the North East at 83%.
Three regions - the east of England, the South East and South West - topped the data with 95% attendance, while the North West saw the lowest rate at 87%.
The Northern Powerhouse has called on the government to recognise the disproportionate impact on pupils in these areas.
It pointed out that some areas in the North had attendance rates for secondary school as low as 61%, whereas others in the South were close to the usual national figure of 95%.
It added: "We appreciate the government's desire to try and keep things as normal as possible, but this is now unrealistic in many northern communities.
"We urge the government to commit to continuous assessment as it is a fairer alternative to the proposed examination plan."
The government is consulting on contingency measures to manage any disruption to GCSEs, A-levels and BTecs in 2021, and has said it will produce plans before Christmas.
A Department for Education spokesperson said: "Exams are the fairest way of judging a student's performance, which is why they will go ahead next year, underpinned by contingency measures developed in partnership with the sector.
"Over the coming weeks we will jointly identify any risks to exams and the measures needed to address potential disruption, with fairness for students continuing to be our priority."
The spokesperson added that schools had plans in place to deliver remote education for self-isolating pupils and it was providing an initial additional allocation of 150,000 devices for eligible children.
The CEO of Ormiston Academy Trust, Nick Hudson, urged the government to publish data on attendance broken down by local authority, amid concern that pupils in the worst-affected areas might be falling further behind.
"To be fair to young people the data needs to be transparent, then we can ensure that we put as much equity into the system, especially those sitting exams," he said.
"If we experience the same levels of staff absence as we have in the first half-term between now and the end of term, it would be very difficult to ensure consistent education for all of our pupils in all of our schools - that would mean looking at the possibility of rotas."