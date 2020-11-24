Quarter of England's secondary pupils out of school
- Published
Almost a quarter of secondary pupils in England were out of school during last week, as disruption from Covid-19 continues to worsen.
The latest attendance figures show 22% of secondary pupils were missing, based on who was in school last Thursday - compared with 17% the previous week.
There was another increase in secondary schools sending home pupils - up to 73% from 64% the week before.
The Department for Education says keeping schools open is a "priority".
The latest figures show rising numbers of pupils missing school days because of the pandemic.
Overall attendance is down to 83% of pupils, below 86% in the previous week - and below the starting point of 88% when schools re-opened in September.
But the fall in attendance is particularly concentrated in secondary schools, with 78% in class last Thursday - and almost three quarters of secondary schools having to send one or more pupils home.
Across both primary and secondary schools, the official figures say that between 9% and 11% of pupils were out of school because of Covid-related concerns.