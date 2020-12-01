Ofsted points to total school disruption in some areas
By Hannah Richardson
Education and social affairs reporter
- Published
Education has been "completely disrupted" by the sheer scale of Covid absences in some schools in some areas, Ofsted regional bosses have warned.
The regional directors for North-West England and the West Midlands say the impact of rules around self-isolation has significantly impacted attendance.
They highlight areas where hundreds of pupils are absent and self-isolating at a time, some again and again.
Ofsted says some areas will have seen relatively little impact this term.
The latest official figures for overall attendance in England show 22% of pupils in secondary schools were absent last Thursday.
This was the same as the previous week, when figures also showed at least some pupils being sent home in 75% of schools.
The comments from these regional directors working with schools in hard-hit areas, come days before England's ministers are due to set out plans for public exams in the summer of 2021.
'Declining attendance'
James McNeilly, who oversees West Midlands for Ofsted, meets regularly with groups of head teachers.
He said: "I had one guy with schools in Dudley and Sandwell. Across three schools, there were 1,000 pupils self-isolating and 14 members of staff self-isolating.
"And he told me he had dealt with four Covid cases by 10 in the morning.
"That's the kind of messages we are getting about the impact on pupils and teachers."
Andrew Cook, who overseas North-West England which has had some of the highest Covid rates in the country, said there were significant concerns about attendance in areas around Liverpool. Oldham and Greater Manchester.
"There are schools where 40% of staff are off - either self-isolating or having tested positive. The huge impact of self-isolation has a significant impact on attendance.
"Schools are struggling because the number of staff they have had to send home - that impacts their ability to keep schools open.
"Attendance was fairly stable at the beginning of term but its started to decline," he said.
Mr Cook added that there was one local authority where the whole of Year 11 (GCSE year) had only been in school for two weeks before half term because they were repeatedly having to isolate as a bubble.
It would be extremely difficult to keep lessons flowing in such a situation, he said.
Parental confidence
He added that those pupils who were persistently absent - often those who were most vulnerable before the pandemic - were starting to stay away again.
And that parental confidence in school safety was often being shaken when cases or suspected cases emerged.
He added: "The impact on education is going to be significant. There will be some schools that have been hit hardest and with repeated episodes and that is going to completely disrupt their learning."
But he said schools had worked incredibly hard to provide learning online.
Looking forward to the way public exams are to be held this year, both directors said it had to be fair.
Mr McNeillie said: "Whatever it is that's decided by central government and Ofqual [the exams watchdog] - it has to be something that is fair for all."
Mr Cook agreed, adding that schools and head teachers were very focussed on exam groups and were trying to support them as much as possible.
Both directors paid tribute to teaching staff and heads, saying they had been doing an amazing job.
A Department for Education spokesperson said it was a national priority to keep education settings open full-time.
This was supported by the Chief Medical Officer who has highlighted the damage caused by not being in education to children's learning, development and mental health, he said.
"Schools, colleges and early years settings across the country have worked extremely hard to remain open, implementing safety measures and scaling up remote education provision for those children who are self-isolating, with approximately 99% of schools open each week since the start of term."