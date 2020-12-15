Coronavirus: School attendance plummeted after half-term in England
By Hannah Richardson
Education and social affairs reporter
- Published
School attendance plummeted after half-term in England, with rates as low as 77% in one region, official data reveals.
The Department for Education statistics show how the spread of the coronavirus pandemic around the country has hit education in every region this term.
The West Midlands, Yorkshire and the North East took the biggest hit, before starting to recover in late November.
Now, schools in London and the South East are on a downward trajectory.
Attendance in all state secondaries and primaries started off well at the beginning of term, with a rate of about 88%.
It rose slightly over the next month, then dipped to about 83% in mid-November, before beginning to climb again.
But secondary schools have fared much worse, with average attendance rates of 80% across England last week.
From mid-September until half-term, overall attendance was lowest in the North West, hovering around 85%.
After half-term, it was lowest in the North East, West Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber, approaching or falling below 80% in mid-November.
And in the West Midlands, it dipped to about 77% - the lowest of any region.
Attendance was highest in the South West, South East and East throughout most of the autumn term but has fallen in the South East and East in recent weeks.
And in early December, it was lowest in London and the South East, showing how the virus had moved south.
The differing rates, could spark further calls for regional Covid disruption to be taken in to account when pupils face public exams in the summer.
- SCHOOLS: What will happen if children catch coronavirus?
- TESTING: How do I get a virus test?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
- TEACHERS: Are they are at risk with schools reopening?