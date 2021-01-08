IGCSE exams taken in private schools going ahead
By Sean Coughlan
Family and education correspondent
- Published
The IGCSE exams, usually taken in private schools, are still going ahead this summer - even though GCSEs and A-levels have been cancelled.
The exam boards that run IGCSEs plan to offer them, while many other exams have been stopped by the pandemic.
IGCSE qualifications, alternative exams to GCSEs, are not usually available in state schools.
Pupils in England who would have taken A-levels and GCSEs will now depend on replacement teachers' grades.
The decision not to cancel IGCSEs was welcomed by the Headmasters' and Headmistresses' Conference (HMC), representing some of the most prestigious independent schools.
'Inconsistency'
The group's general secretary, Simon Hyde, said the "HMC would be the first to cheer if pupils educated by the state had the same opportunity".
"The decision to cancel GCSEs was premature. Exams are the fairest way of assessing what learners know and understand and we would like to see as many pupils as possible take a form of exam in the summer," said Dr Hyde.
Independent schools in particular might usually offer a mix of IGCSEs and GCSEs for different subjects, although IGCSEs do not count towards England's school league tables.
A 2019 report from England's Department for Education found 94% of IGCSEs were taken in private schools, representing almost 164,000 exam entries.
The qualifications, otherwise known as International GCSEs, are offered by Cambridge Assessment and Pearson and are taken in other countries as well as the UK. Both boards say they are planning to go ahead with exam papers this summer.
It will be up to individual schools in the UK to decide whether to continue with IGCSEs, in a year when much lesson time has been lost to the pandemic.
Julie McCullloch of the ASCL head teachers' union said: "It creates another inconsistency, but none of this is easy."
She said it created an "odd situation" when GCSEs were cancelled but IGCSEs were going ahead, but said she recognised that changes to an international qualification could need a common approach across different countries.
With the latest lockdown and most pupils studying at home, GCSEs and A-levels have been cancelled in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
In England, the exams watchdog Ofqual will launch a consultation next week on a replacement way of deciding grades - but Ofqual does not regulate IGCSEs and they will not be part of the watchdog's proposals.