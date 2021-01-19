Schools may re-open region by region, says medical adviser
By Hannah Richardson
Education and social affairs reporter
- Published
Schools in England may re-open region by region after half term, the government's deputy chief medical officer Jenny Harries has said.
Speaking to the Commons education committee, Dr Harries suggested there would be different rates of infection across the country when lockdown ends.
This would mean a "differential application" of restrictive measures would be required, she said.
Schools were closed at the start of January to stem the spread of Covid-19.
Medical and science advisers were warning the government that the NHS would not be able to manage the number of Covid-19 cases if schools remained open.
'Uneven spread'
The new, more transmissible variant of the virus had been increasing exponentially in London and the south-east before Christmas.
But rates in some parts of the north and north-east saw rates of increase reducing.
Dr Harries said: "It is highly likely that when we come out of this national lockdown we will not have consistent patterns of infection in our communities across the country.
"And therefore, as we had prior to the national lockdown, it may well be possible that we need to have some differential application."
But Dr Harries said schools would be at the top of the priority to ensure that the balance of education and wellbeing were "right at the forefront" of consideration.
Addressing MPs on the risk of transmission in schools, Dr Harries said: "Schoolchildren definitely can transmit infection in schools - they can transmit it in any environment - but it is not a significant driver as yet, as far as we can see, of large-scale community infections."