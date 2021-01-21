Covid: England's schools to get two weeks' notice for reopening
- Published
Schools in England will be given two weeks' notice before reopening, the education secretary has said.
Gavin Williamson told BBC Breakfast he was "not able to exactly say" when pupils will return to class.
Primary and secondary schools remain closed, except to the vulnerable pupils and children of key workers.
The government has said reopening of schools would be prioritised when the current coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased.
On Wednesday, England's deputy chief medical officer Jenny Harries said schools may reopen region by region after the February half term.
Schools are also closed in the other nations of the UK. In Scotland and Northern Ireland they will remain closed until at least the middle of February, while in Wales the next review of restrictions will be on 29 January.
The government has also paused plans to roll out rapid daily coronavirus testing in all but a small number of secondary schools and colleges, with health officials saying the new variant meant the risk of missing infections had risen.
Mr Williamson told BBC Breakfast that he hoped the government would "be able to restart that programme that worked so well".