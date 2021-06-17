Free school meals: Poorer pupils miss out in funding change, say unions
The number of children in England entitled to free school meals has risen significantly during the pandemic.
New figures from data in January show 20.8% - more than one in five - now qualify, up from 17.3% in January 2020.
Schools will eventually get additional funding via the pupil premium, but that will be based on older figures from October 2020.
Unions say this means schools will miss out on funding but the government says it will help with budget planning.
Pupil premium funding is expected increase to £2.5bn in 2021-22.
Since the first national lockdown in March 2020 an additional 420,000 children in England have become eligible for free school meals, taking the total to 1.74 million.
Pupil premium funding is targeted to help disadvantaged children and provides schools with an extra £1,345 per pupil in primary and £955 per pupil in secondary settings.
It is calculated partly on the number of children who are currently, or have been in the last six years, eligible for free school meals.
In every previous year this has been based on a snapshot of data taken in January each year, but for the first time the figures from the autumn census of schools carried out in October are being used.
Schools argue this means their funding for the most disadvantaged children is not keeping up with the number of families falling into financial difficulty during the pandemic.
The National Association of Head Teachers says the pupil premium date change wipes out the money given to schools by the government to help pupils' recovery following months of disruption caused by the pandemic.
General secretary Paul Whiteman said the move would mean a "worrying number" of children would not get any additional funding.
"By implementing this pupil premium change in the middle of the pandemic [the government] have actively removed support for those children who are most in need of help," he said.
The Local Government Association (LGA) has previously estimated that the change would mean schools in England could lose £118m funding for poorer pupils this year.
The LGA survey suggested the new move will add up to a loss of about £93m for primary schools and £25m for secondary schools.
The highest rates of children eligible for free school meals are in north-east England, where 27.5% qualify, and the West Midlands, where the figure is 24.5%.
These areas also saw the largest increase from 2020.
By contrast, 16% of pupils are eligible in south-east England and 16.6% in the east of England.
However, all regions saw some increase from 2020.
'Children getting poorer in front of our eyes'
Wayne Norrie is chief executive officer of Greenwood Academies Trust, which runs a large family of 37 schools in the East Midlands and East of England. The majority of its children come from economically disadvantaged families with almost 50% being eligible for free school meals.
He says that over the past three years, he has noticed "the children getting poorer in front of our eyes", with families more dependent on the school for help with food.
Mr Norrie says parents at his school have really struggled and he is increasingly worried about the impact the pandemic has had on his pupils' language and basic skills.
"We have some older children who are seven years old in our multi-academy trust who staff are working with to re-toilet train because they have lost the ability through lockdown to use a toilet properly," he says.
He says pupils' stamina and concentration levels have also been impacted by not being in school.
Based on its calculations, Mr Norrie says he is £400,000 down in his budget this year due to the time lag in receiving the pupil premium money for poorer children.
He says he is concerned because pupil premium funding is not just there for pupil attainment but is used for "the well-being of our children, the mental health of our children, the stability. Looking at their basic needs, that makes them happy, fed and warm".
The issue of child poverty during the pandemic has been highlighted by Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford, who successfully campaigned for the government to allow about 1.3 million children in England to claim free school meal vouchers in the summer holidays.