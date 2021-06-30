Williamson wants 'bubbles' scrapped to keep pupils in school
- Published
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said he wanted the school "bubble" system removed as soon as possible in England, after soaring numbers of pupils being sent home to isolate.
This could happen alongside the next step of the roadmap for unlocking the country from the pandemic, he told MPs.
Labour says schools still have "no idea" from the government how to reduce the numbers out of school.
Official figures this week showed over 375,000 children have been sent home.
Frustration for parents
Responding to an urgent question from Labour, Mr Williamson said he recognised the "frustration of parents and pupils who may feel like they're being asked to isolate unnecessarily".
"We very much want to see the lifting of more restrictions and the bubbles within school, as part of the next step," said Mr Williamson.
"I want to see these restrictions, including bubbles, removed as quickly as possible," he told MPs.
He said he was working with the health secretary and public health advisers on how changes could be made to the system in which whole bubbles of pupils are sent home if there are Covid cases.
This could include more testing to tackle Covid outbreaks - and a pilot scheme has been using daily testing in response to Covid cases, rather than sending home pupils in the bubble.
The numbers sent home from school have quadrupled this month - but among those having to self-isolate only about 4% have been confirmed as positive cases.
Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green said schools should not have to wait until September for a new approach to handling Covid cases.
"What is he doing now to keep children in school before the summer holidays?" she said.
Ms Green said action needed to be taken immediately on the disruption of so many pupils missing school - and questioned what plans for testing would be in place for the autumn term.
Liberal Democrat Daisy Cooper said "parents are at their wits' end" with children having to self-isolate.
There were warnings of a "generation of ghost children" from Robert Halfon, chair of the education select committee, who called for action before the end of term to stop so many young people missing school.