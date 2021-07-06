School bubbles to be axed in England's schools
Covid rules that meant hundreds of thousands of pupils missed learning due to self-isolation are being axed in England, it has been confirmed.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said the system of sending whole bubbles home after a positive case would cease at the end term.
Social distancing rules, the need for face masks and staggered starts will not be in place from September.
Teaching unions have warned against easing rules as cases rise.
The Covid testing regime for pupils will transfer to the NHS track and trace system.
It comes as the latest official statistics for England show the number of pupils out and self-isolating due to Covid hit a record high of 641,000 pupils. Only 28,000 of these had a confirmed case of Covid-19.
Mr Williamson told the Commons: "Keeping children in consistent groups was essential to control the spread of the virus when our population was less vaccinated.
"We recognise that the system of bubbles and isolation is causing disruption to many children's education.
"That is why we'll be ending bubbles and transferring contact tracing to the NHS Test and Trace system for early years settings, schools and colleges."
Earlier, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said under 18s would not have to isolate unless they themselves had tested positive for Covid.
'Sacrifices'
Mr Williamson said "I do not think it is acceptable that children should face greater restrictions over and above those of wider society, especially since they have given up so much to keep older generations safe during this pandemic."
He said: "Where there are outbreaks schools and colleges may be contacted by NHS Test and Trace and they will also work with local health teams as they currently do now.
"We're also setting out new rules that mean from the 16 August children will only need to isolate if they have tested positive for Covid-19."