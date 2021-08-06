University clearing may be 'much more competitive' this year - Ucas boss
University clearing may be more competitive for some students this year, the boss of the admissions service Ucas has said.
Clare Marchant suggested it would still be a "good year for clearing", and predicted a record number of applicants would get places that way.
But she added: "Are there going to be hotspots potentially where it is much more competitive? Absolutely."
Students will get their A-level, BTec and Scottish Higher results on Tuesday.
Exams were cancelled again this year because of the coronavirus, and grades have been decided by teachers' estimates.
Clearing is how universities fill spare places, and students apply for a course through clearing after they have their results. It is often used by students who either got different grades than they expected, of if they have changed their mind about a course.
Ms Marchant, who is the chief executive of Ucas, urged students using clearing to make a decision about courses "in a matter of days" rather than waiting weeks.
"At the most selective institutions at the most selective courses it is likely to be a bit more competitive because there might be slightly reduced courses in clearing, albeit there will still be thousands," she said.
There have been predictions that this year could be a record year for top results like A* and A, as grades are decided not by exams but by teachers who consider students' coursework, mock exams and essays.
And if more pupils receive high grades, some have suggested there could be a crush for places at the most sought-after universities and courses.
"I think it would be disingenuous of me not to point out that for those most selective courses at the most selective institutions it is likely to be more competitive," said Ms Marchant.
"There will be thousands of courses from higher tariff institutions in clearing, but they are likely to be slightly down on previous years."
Higher tariff institutions are those considered the most selective as they traditionally require higher exam grades.
Record predicted
Ms Marchant also mentioned medicine courses, which have been so oversubscribed that the University of Exeter has encouraged students to delay by offering £10,000.
"Certainly medicine is one of those most competitive courses and it's capped as well and so at the most selective institutions I imagine that is going to be increasingly competitive," she said.
But she said she still believed there could be a record number of clearing places taken - 90,000 - compared to 83,000 last year.
Earlier this week, Ms Marchant told the BBC that there will be a huge spike in demand for university places over the next four years.
However a survey of current students found that only about a quarter felt they got good value for money from university over the past year. Many thought their fees and living costs were not justified by the disrupted teaching during the pandemic.
