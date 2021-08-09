Is it possible to be disqualified? And other A-level questions Published 27 minutes ago

This year's A-level results, which have been determined by teachers' estimates, have prompted lots of questions.

Experts Joanne Elliott from the National Careers Service, UCAS's Courteney Sheppard and Eddie Playfair and Catherine Sezen from the Association of Colleges are answering them for you.

image caption Experts Joanne, Courteney, Catherine and Eddie (l-r) are on hand to answer your questions

If exams are sat in Autumn and the higher of either the Teacher Assessed Grade or the exam are allowed to be used, will the lower result have to be declared on UCAS university applications? - Rachel Jones, Tyne and Wear

Courteney Sheppard from UCAS says:

In England, exams will be held in October under normal conditions. Any student can take one of these if they were originally due to take the exam in the summer. The university or college considering at your application will base it on your higher of the two, provided the application is submitted once both results have been received.

However, if the Autumn exam grades haven't been received yet, the qualification needs to be listed twice on the application: Once with the achieved grade, and then with the your Autumn grade listed as "pending".

UCAS will then pass on the new grades once they have been received by the Awarding Body You will need to contact your chosen uni(s) once you have received the grades from any exams taken in October.

I have a question for you on behalf of my daughter. If she doesn't get the required grades, and wants to re-take her A-levels, how will the fact that she did not complete the full curriculum due to the pandemic be taken into account by the exam boards? - James Pritchett, Salisbury

Eddie Playfair from the Association of Colleges says:

If your daughter chooses to retake in the autumn, the exam papers will be pretty much as in a normal year, so it is possible that there may be some questions on content she might not have covered.

If she retakes next summer, the position is likely to be very similar although there will probably be some measures taken to mitigate for some of the disruption - in different ways for different subjects.

The details of these changes are still being finalised but they could include some element of optionality, advance notice of topics to be examined and additional support with formulas and equation sheets.

Will this [teacher assessments] mean that my exam results will be less effective compared to someone who has sat their A-level or GCSE Exams? - Abdullah, Birmingham

Joanne Elliott from the National Careers Service says:

Absolutely not! All that has changed is the assessment method. Teachers and tutors have been provided with guidance from exam boards on how to most effectively assess your grades.

Teachers will be asked to base your grades on work you've done during the whole of your course. It could be argued that this is much closer to what happens in the working environment, I don't know many people who have to do exams as part of their job (unless they have taken part in training)!

Eddie Playfair from the Association of Colleges says:

Your centre will have applied the same standard and grade boundaries as for exams and once you have received a confirmed grade from the exam board this has the same value as if it had been awarded after external exams and should be treated as equivalent to the same grade from previous years.

Getting a lower grade in a subsequent retake does not cancel out your achievement the first time round.

