Teachers' union 'not sorry' at Williamson's removal
- Published
Gavin Williamson has lost his job as England's education secretary in the reshuffle - with his replacement still to be announced.
He tweeted that it had been a privilege to serve "despite the challenges of the global pandemic".
The departing education secretary had faced much criticism over his handling of schools during the pandemic.
"We can't pretend we are sorry that Gavin Williamson has gone," said teachers' union leader Kevin Courtney.
"He failed to engage with our suggestions on how to make schools safer during Covid - and thereby kept them closed longer," said Mr Courtney, co-leader of the National Education Union.
"His CO2 monitors won't arrive until very late this term, his laptops took months to reach the children who needed them, and he had to be dragged kicking and screaming into providing for children going hungry during school holidays," he said.
Exam problems
But Mr Williamson's departing message highlighted his efforts to raise the status of further education and skills.
"I'm particularly proud of the transformational reforms I've led in Post-16 education: in further education colleges, our skills agenda, apprenticeships and more," tweeted Mr Williamson.
It still remains unclear whether he will be given another job in the reshuffle.
Mr Williamson had faced much criticism during the pandemic, with particular problems around last summer's exams, which saw protests and U-turns over how grades were decided.
Geoff Barton, leader of the ASCL head teachers' union, said these "missteps" were well known and it would be "ungracious to rehearse them".
'Culture war'
But he also acknowledge that Mr Williamson faced many challenges in his role due to the pandemic.
Jo Grady, leader of the UCU lecturers' union, described his time in office as "disastrous".
"Rather than responding to the challenges of a global pandemic, he led the charge in a completely pointless culture war against university staff and students.
"A culture war that was entirely fabricated and led to no positive change in the sector," said Dr Grady.
Labour's Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green said: "Two years of exams chaos and staff abandoned, unsupported and demoralised. That is Gavin Williamson's legacy.
"The prime minister has allowed this to happen, keeping a failing education secretary in post for months and refusing to fight for children's futures."