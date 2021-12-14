Some schools closing early on public health advice
Schools in high infection areas of England are struggling to stay fully open due to rising Covid rates, a head teachers' leader says.
Association of School and College Leaders general secretary Geoff Barton says he knows of schools which had 25% of staff absent for several weeks.
And there were cases where public health officials were telling schools to switch to remote learning.
Ministers have said they will do everything to keep schools open.
But on Monday, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi stopped short of guaranteeing that no schools would be forced to close.
Mr Barton told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme: "Listening to the speculation and the news, and certainly the emails I've been getting from members, you are getting some pockets of very severe low attendance, partly young people, partly staff.
Remote learning
"One (school) has emailed me this morning saying 25% of staff have been off for three weeks. You can imagine if you can't then get supply teachers that becomes very difficult to maintain the quality of education."
He also spoke of a primary school and a secondary in the same academy trust in the Bury St Edmunds area of Suffolk, which has moved to remote learning.
"That wasn't a decision at the whim of a head teacher, that wasn't someone saying; 'We are going to close the school so Christmas can come early'.
"That was on public health advice. What we are getting is a national narrative - quite rightly - that we want to do everything we can to keep young people in school. But on the ground in particular areas, such as Bury St Edmunds, public health are saying actually because of infection rates, we are recommending that young people should move to remote learning."
The latest data out two weeks ago showed there were more than 200,000 pupils out of school in England for Covid-related reasons.
New data is being published on Tuesday and is expected to show a rise in absence and Covid rates.
At Ash Green Community Primary in Halifax, a fifth of staff were absent for Covid-related reasons recently.
And this sort of case rate was replicated among the pupils.
In two classes, for two weeks there were only about 60% of the children - due to confirmed or suspected cases, says head teacher Mongo Sheppard
"One of the most difficult things is that you don't know what your staffing structure will be.
"The staffing plan I had in place this morning was different from what I had when I went to bed."