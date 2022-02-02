Covid: How will my exams be different this year? Published 1 hour ago

Image source, Getty Images

National exams are going ahead this year across the UK for the first time since the Covid pandemic disrupted months of learning and closed exam rooms.

A variety of measures have been agreed between national governments and exams regulators to compensate candidates for lost learning, and allow their work to be fairly assessed.

What is different in England?

In England, advanced information about the focus of exam papers for most A-level, AS-level and GCSE subjects will be published on 7 February.

The idea is to give candidates a better sense of what to revise after the spring half term, instead of cutting the breadth of courses.

For English Literature, geography, history and ancient history, there will be a greater choice of questions on the exam papers.

Students taking vocational B-Tec qualifications will have fewer internal assessments.

The modifications are designed to offer a "safety net" to candidates who have experienced significant periods of lost education since March 2020 when the pandemic first closed schools.

Teaching unions in England had urged the government to publish the detail earlier.

What extra help will I get?

The three English exam boards Pearson, OCR and AQA will each provide information for individual subjects on their websites.

They will list the topics that will be the main focus of assessments, but will not cover everything which will be covered in the exams.

So candidates will still be advised to revise the whole course.

School and college teachers will liaise with students to help them prepare.

For maths and science exams, sheets of formulae and equations will also be provided.

What is different in Wales?

Qualification Wales, which oversees Welsh exams standards, has streamlined the content of exams and relaxed the rules for coursework.

The Welsh exams board WJEC published details of this in July so schools are already familiar with the changes. They also increased the amount of choice in papers to reflect the likelihood of missed blocks of learning.

Additionally, advanced information (similar to that offered by English boards) will be published on 7 February.

Image source, PA Media

What is different in Northern Ireland?

The CCEA exam board which covers most of the nation's pupils is allowing them to drop an entire exam unit if they wish.

This will be decided in discussion with pupils, teachers and parents.

An exam may have two units, so students may able to drop up to 50% of the content, but a minimum amount of content must still be covered.

How are things different from normal in Scotland?

Scotland has a different exam system to the rest of the UK, with Nationals taken at 16, and Highers in the fifth or sixth year of secondary school.

The qualifications are awarded for a combination of coursework and exams, although this is currently under review.

For 2022, the Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA) has reduced the burden on pupils by either removing or reducing the exam or an element of coursework.

The details were published some time ago, so schools and colleges are already aware.

And the SQA has decided to offer further support such as guidance on topics in exams in the light of continued disruption to education in recent months.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, This year's candidates spent months learning at home

How will my grades be decided?

Grades will be decided in the usual way via external marking, rather than relying on the teacher assessments used for the last two years.

After that exam boards will make their usual adjustments, taking into account the standard of entries and the difficulty of individual papers.

In England, Wales and Scotland, there will be more lenient grade boundaries.

These will be set at a "mid-point" between the 2019 pre-pandemic boundaries and the grade levels used in teacher assessments in 2021.

Under teacher assessment, more pupils passed exams and received higher grades than in previous years.

The more generous boundaries are designed to account for lost learning and give an extra nudge to students who would otherwise just miss out on a higher grade.

In Northern Ireland, the government has not yet decided whether to do the same.

Are the changes fair?

There is widespread acknowledgement among teachers, academics, politicians and education charities of the scale of the disruption Covid has caused.

The Commons education committee has been told repeatedly that poorer pupils and those with special educational needs have been hit hardest.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said he would putting "fairness at the heart" of the plans for exams in 2022.

There are clear differences in how the nations plan to address lost learning, but exam boards say they are working closely with each other to ensure a consistent approach.