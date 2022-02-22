Heads warn against 'rush' to end school Covid rules
A "headlong rush" to scrap coronavirus measures in schools could lead to yet more disruption to children's education, head teachers have warned.
The prime minister brought to an end regular Covid testing for most teachers and pupils in England, as part of his plans to scrap all virus restrictions.
The government said young people should not face more restrictions than adults.
From Thursday, self-isolation after a positive Covid test will not be legally required, although it is being advised.
Under new guidance, self-isolation for five days is being advised for those who test positive for Covid from Thursday.
No additional measures have been advised for schools.
But Geoff Barton, head of the Association of Schools and Colleges, believes removing legal isolation and testing requirements "may actually lead to an increase in disruption", as more cases could end up in the classroom.
'Impossible position'
Mr Barton said: "Staff and pupils are often absent, not just because they test positive but because they are actually ill with coronavirus, and this will obviously not abate if there is more transmission."
He added: "Like everyone else, we want to see the back of coronavirus, but this does feel like a headlong rush - rather than a sensibly phased approach."
He warned the plan could lead to differences of approach between families and schools, and that it did not seem to match the objective of keeping children in school.
Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers, said the move could create "chaos" in schools.
"What is absolutely essential now is that government very quickly provides clear and unambiguous guidance, so that schools and parents have a clear understanding of what to do should a child or member of staff have Covid.
"Without that clarity, there is a real risk the government could create a chaotic situation in schools and put school leaders in an impossible position."
Staff absence
Dr Mary Bousted, general secretary of the National Education Union, said, once again. an announcement had been made by the government, without any new guidance in place for school leaders.
She said the government's school attendance data shows a high level of disruption caused by illness and isolation, and stressed Omicron was still present in many educational establishments.
"We need to know if the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer support the move to end isolation for those who test positive with Covid from Thursday. It is vital that public health, not political considerations, decide that date," she said.
Newly published figures for 10 February showed 182,000 pupils did not attend state school for Covid-related reasons - down from 320,000 a week earlier.
And 45% of England's schools had one in 20 teachers absent due to Covid, the Department for Education data showed.
A DfE spokesperson said protecting face-to-face education remained its priority, as the country learned to live with Covid.
"It is right that children do not face requirements over and above those on adults," the spokesman said.
The vaccination campaign and continued improvements to ventilation in classrooms would "help make sure children are in school", he said.