Girls face more pressure to be a perfect teenager
Teenage girls get less sleep and exercise than boys, and are three times as likely to report struggling with their mental health.
Those are among findings drawn from the experiences of almost 40,000 teenagers across Greater Manchester
Young people worked with academics to devise a questionnaire for the BeeWell research project.
It's the largest attempt to capture the wellbeing of young people in one region, and will run over 3 years.
Saint, one of the year 10 pupils who responded, wasn't surprised the first results reveal some marked differences between the experiences of girls and boys.
Girls were three times as likely at 22%, to report serious emotional difficulties, as boys at 7%.
Saint, who wants to be a scientist, dropped out of football because she'd had enough of feeling unwelcome as the only girl.
She told me 'I think a lot of it today is about looking good for other people, being who other people expect you to be, the perfect girl. Especially today when lots of people are questioning who they are, and their identity. '
Online she added, there is pressure to construct a life that looks busy, even if you don't have people you can talk to properly in real life.
Social media use was higher among girls, an average of 4.8 hours a day, and 46% reported not getting enough sleep.
The teenagers I spoke said social media could be a source of support, but also added to the pressures on girls around body image.
Across the city Ruby, also year 10, said confidence was an issue 'I think it's clear, it is more in women to struggle more, In my opinion boys can be cocky with the things they know and it puts other people down. '
So do boys feel they have more freedom?
Two year 8 boys I spoke to told me they thought that was true, not least in sport because the choice for boys is wider.
Saad said he thought boys had much more leeway to be 'mischIevious' and mess around.
Overall a third of the teenagers reported being active for an hour a day, including just walking, but for girls that fell to just 26%.
Researchers think it's also possible there is less space for boys to express vulnerability.
Ahmed told me 'As boys we express our emotions less, we're expected to be stoic.' He doesn't really use social media.
The research will be analysed to show the differences in wellbeing between different neighbourhoods across the city region.
That could be revealing in the differences between wealthier and more deprived areas, but also the many different communities in a big urban area.
In Oldham a year 8 pupil Maria told me she was allowed to go to friends and to the shops on her own, but many other girls aren't.
The generational shift in issues around identity and gender are also apparent in the study, with 2.7% identifying as gay or lesbian and a further 7.7% as bi or pan sexual.
Saint said 'I don't think it really surprises me at all. As celebrities for example have decided who they are, it's become easier for young people to look at the people they admire and think it's ok to express myself. '
'It's more common now for people to ask themselves who they think they are at a younger age. '
Ahmed told me ' If you're LGBT you might be harrassed. I think identity plays a really big part in society '
The findings in this research suggest teenagers identifying as gay or lesbian as being twice as likely to be bullied in some way.
Over three years the BeeWell research project will measure the wellbeing of 12 to 15 year olds in Greater Manchester with the hope of using it to shape decisions which effect young people.
The inspiration comes from wellbeing surveys used in a similar way other countries.