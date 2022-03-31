Covid: Tutoring cash to go straight to English schools in shake-up
By Hazel Shearing
Education correspondent
- Published
Cash to arrange catch-up tutoring for pupils after Covid will go directly to schools in England next year, says the government, in a move that axes its contract with supplier Randstad.
It follows calls to pull the contract, with many schools finding it easier to source their own tutoring.
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the move was "building on the success of school-led tutoring".
Randstad said school-led tuition was "proving the most attractive" option.
The National Tutoring Programme (NTP), introduced in 2020, is the government's scheme to help students catch up on the learning they lost in the pandemic.
Schools choose the pupils they think will benefit most from additional tuition, which is 15 hours in total, and decide whether children are tutored alone or in group sessions.
Dutch HR company Randstad was given the contract for running it.
It was meant to match tutoring companies with schools - asking firms to register, and schools to bid for tutors using an online portal.
However, take-up has been poor, with many tutoring companies finding it difficult to get through the approvals processes.
Mr Zahawi recently diverted money away from its contract with Randstad to instead allow schools to bid directly for a subsidy for tutoring.
The Department for Education (DfE) has now said that £349m of tutoring funding for the 2022-23 academic year will go straight to schools to "simplify the system and give schools the freedom to decide how best to provide tutoring for their children".
Mr Zahawi said the overhaul of the NTP was "building on the success of school-led tutoring so far - with evidence as our watchword".
The DfE said it would launch a procurement process in April for a potential new supplier, which would be responsible for quality assurance, recruitment, deploying mentors and offering training.
Labour's shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the NTP had "failed our children and wasted millions of pounds of public money".
Randstad said this academic year had shown school-led tuition was "proving the most attractive to schools".
Karen Guthrie, director of the NTP at the company, said it had "always supported the position that schools know best", and welcomed "the fact the department has recognised this".
"We also support a fair and transparent procurement process, and appreciate that a material change in programme scope requires a new procurement exercise as is right and proper in the protection of public funds," she said.
"Randstad will look to continue its relationship with the DfE if we believe it is in the best interest of the programme and all those benefiting from it."
Research suggests teenagers' reading skills have fallen further this year.
Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, welcomed the news that all funding would go directly to schools.
"The way it has been structured through various funding streams and providers is overly and unnecessarily complicated for something that should really be very simple," he said.
"There is good evidence that small group tutoring helps students to progress, and it makes perfect sense for the entirety of the funding to go to schools, so that they can decide how this would best be delivered."
