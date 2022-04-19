When do parents find out about primary-school places? By Hazel Shearing

Published 9 minutes ago

Offers of primary-school places for children in England and Wales are being sent out.

It is often a time of anxious waiting for parents and carers.

When do parents and carers find out about primary-school places?

Primary-school offers are usually made on 16 April in England and Wales.

But because of the bank-holiday weekend, councils are sending offer letters on Tuesday, 19 April.

In Northern Ireland, letters will be issues to parents and carers on 28 April.

In Scotland, no offers are made, as councils decide where children are placed.

Some councils send letters confirming this in the year before the child reaches primary-school age.

Others require parents and carers to enrol their child at school.

What do parents and carers have to do next?

Offer letters sent in England should include a deadline for accepting the offer.

If this is missed, the offer could be withdrawn and the place given to someone else.

How do children get on the waiting list for another school?

If your child does not have a place at the school you wanted, you can contact your council to find out which schools do have places.

You can also put your child's name on waiting lists for other schools - and these lists have to be open for at least the first term of each school year.

If you receive an offer from a school after being on its waiting list, you can accept it even if your child has started at another school.

In Wales, offer letters should give a start date.

And any child not given a place at the school parents have applied for will be added to a waiting list.

In Northern Ireland, if your child is not offered a place at the school you wanted, you will be asked to choose a new preference from a list of schools that still have places.

In Scotland, your council will decide your child's school in your local catchment area.

You can ask to choose another school, outside of your local catchment area, and the council must allow this if there is space - but it is not guaranteed.

Can parents and carers appeal against the school offered?

If your child is not accepted into the school you wanted, you will be able to appeal against the decision.

In England and Wales, the final decision will be made by an independent panel, who attend a hearing.

During the hearing, the council or school will explain why they rejected the application and you can make the case for your child being admitted.

The panel will then make its decision, which you will be informed of within five school days.

Official figures for England show 91.8% of applicants were offered the school they listed as their first preference, in 2021.

They also show 11,239 appeals (1.4% of new admissions) were heard about primary-school places for the 2020-21 academic year.

Of those, 1,823 (16.2%) were successful.

In Northern Ireland, these panels are called tribunals.

In Scotland, councils have their own rules for appeals.