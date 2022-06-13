English universities will have to declare overseas funding
By Vanessa Clarke
BBC News
- Published
Universities in England will have to report any funding from overseas people and organisations in a proposed Freedom of Speech Bill amendment.
The government says the plan will prevent "foreign actors" from exercising undue influence.
Universities will be expected to share details of financial arrangements from specified countries like China.
They will face fines or other consequences if there is a perceived risk to freedom of speech.
Funding of more than £75,000 will have to be declared to the Office for Students, so it can report any patterns of concern.
Money from Nato and EU countries, as well as from those listed in the Academic Technology Approval Scheme such as Japan or Australia, will be exempt.
It follows concerns by MPs that universities are failing to recognise the seriousness of interference from certain countries.
In 2019, a report from the Foreign Affairs Committee highlighted concerns about the influence of China on universities, including co-ordinated efforts to block mentions of "topics sensitive to China", such as the 1989 protests in Tiananmen Square.
'Undue foreign influences'
Universities UK, which represents 140 universities across the UK, said academic freedom and free speech are central to the work of universities. It is calling on the government to "adopt a proportionate, risk-based approach to this issue".
"We are still seeking government clarification on issues such as the protection of commercially sensitive information, reporting thresholds and the definition of key terms in the amendment," it said.
A new role of director for freedom of speech and academic freedom will oversee the new legislation once it is passed.
Universities Minister Michelle Donelan said: "It is right that we are taking new action to protect our universities from undue foreign influences that work against British values - this is a bill that the rest of the world will take note of."
Ms Donelan added that it was important to tackle these important issues and "ensure we remain one of the most academically free countries in the world".
Security costs
There will also be proposals to ensure that security costs for events on campuses are not passed on by universities, colleges and students' unions to prevent "no-platforming by the back door".
The government said it comes after Bristol University Students' Union reportedly asked a student society for £500 for security to allow the Israeli ambassador to give a talk, but was charging nothing for his Palestinian counterpart to do the same.
A spokesperson from the National Union of Students said there is no evidence of a freedom of speech crisis on campuses.
"We don't believe that external speaker events should be cancelled due to a society feeling unable to meet security costs," the spokesperson said.
"It's deeply disappointing that the government have rejected amendments that students' unions be funded to undertake the new duties being placed on them.
"Instead, they are disincentivising future external speaker events on campuses by proposing that students' unions should be exposed to potentially large financial liabilities without support."