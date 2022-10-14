Teachers to be asked to support strike action
Teachers are one step closer to going on strike after rejecting a 5% pay rise offer.
The largest union for England and Wales, the NEU, said 86% of its members who responded to an initial ballot said they were willing to strike.
A smaller union, NASUWT, has also launched a formal strike ballot.
Both unions have previously said the government's offer failed to recognise the pressure on teachers during the cost-of-living crisis.
The starting salary for teachers in England is due to rise to £30,000 a year by September 2023, as part of a promise that was made during the 2019 election but got delayed by the pandemic.
The pay of more experienced teachers in England - who make up most of the workforce - has seen the biggest squeeze over the past decade.
Before the latest rises in energy and food costs, the pay of experienced teachers fell by 8% in real terms between 2007 and 2021, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.
The Department for Education has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Education is one of many sectors grappling with action over pay. Railway workers and Royal Mail staff are among those walking out.