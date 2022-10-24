University staff to strike over pay and pensions
University lecturers, librarians and admin staff across the UK will strike over pay and pensions, the University and College Union has announced.
A total of 70,000 UCU members at 150 universities were asked to vote in two separate ballots - one on pay and working conditions, and another on pensions.
Strike dates are yet to be decided.
Employers have previously said universities have done their best to support staff in tough times.
Students - some of whom have supported previous strike action by university staff - could face lectures being cancelled or rearranged.
The Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA), which represents university employers across the UK, proposed a 3% pay increase for staff this academic year, with 9% for those on the lowest pay grades.
But UCU members want a pay rise to take the rising cost of living into account - much like unions in other sectors that have pushed for strike action in recent months.
Inflation - the rate at which prices rise - is close to 10%, the highest level for 40 years. That means workers' living costs are rising faster than their wages, leaving them worse off.
In the pay-and-working-conditions dispute, the UCU wants staff to get a 12% pay rise, or Retail Price Index (RPI) plus 2%. It also wants to address "dangerously high workloads" and scrap "insecure work practices", such as zero-hours contracts.
Members at 147 universities were asked to vote in this ballot. There was a 57.8% turnout and 81.1% of those voted for strike action.
In the separate pensions ballot, members at 67 universities were asked to vote. Turnout was 60.2% and 84.9% voted for strike action.
This is the first time a ballot by any education union has passed the legal threshold of 50% turnout across the country - enabling it to call a national strike - rather than in individual universities, which would have allowed only staff in those institutions to strike.
"Today, history has been made," said UCU general secretary Jo Grady.
She said the "stunning" results showed university workers were "ready and willing to bring the entire sector to a standstill if serious negotiations don't start very soon".
"University staff are crucial workers in communities up and down the UK. They are sending a clear message that they will not accept falling pay, insecure employment and attacks on pensions," she added.