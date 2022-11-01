NUS president dismissed over anti-Semitism claims
The National Union of Students (NUS) has dismissed its president, Shaima Dallali, over anti-Semitism claims.
It follows an independent code-of-conduct investigation after allegations were made against her.
The findings of a wider investigation into the NUS are yet to be published.
The Union of Jewish Students (UJS) said Ms Dallali's election was "a symptom of a wider problem" in the NUS.
Ms Dallali was elected during the NUS's National Conference in March, and concerns were soon raised by Jewish students about her views.
In 2012, Ms Dallali posted a tweet that included an Arabic chant that referenced a massacre of Jews in the year AD 628, which she has since apologised for.
It is possible she could appeal against the decision.
In a statement, the NUS apologised for the "harm that has been caused" and said it hoped "to rebuild the NUS in an inclusive way".
Chloe Field, the acting chair of the NUS UK Board, said she was "proud to fight on behalf of all students".
"I am determined to work together with the Union of Jewish Students to re-establish trust in our organisation and tackle some of the biggest issues facing students right now," she said.
In statement, the UJS said it "respects" the decision.
But it added: "Anti-Semitism in the student movement goes beyond the actions of any one individual and this case is a symptom of a wider problem.
"Jewish students across the country will be asking how an individual deemed unfit for office by NUS was elected in the first place."
Michelle Donelan, who was Universities Minister at the time, said she was horrified that some Jewish students might feel ostracised by a group that should be a voice for all.
Responding to Ms Dallali's dismissal, Education Minister Robert Halfon said the Department for Education welcomed the verdict and looked "forward to seeing the outcome of the next stage".
He added that the wider report, which was originally due out at the end of last month, would "provide more detail on National Union of Students' plans to address anti-Semitism within the organisation".