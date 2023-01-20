Talks continue as schools face teachers' strikes
- Published
More talks between government officials and unions are taking place as schools prepare for teachers' strikes.
Schools minister Nick Gibb said the two sides are expected to spend six hours discussing "pay but also other issues such as workload and the conditions of teachers in schools".
Earlier this week, teachers from the NEU union voted in favour of strike action in England and Wales.
Seven days of strikes will take place in February and March.
National and local strikes in Scotland have already begun.
Mr Gibb told BBC Breakfast that the government is negotiating with teachers, but said there are concerns about "inflation-busting pay settlements" which would mean embedding inflation into the economy "for the long term".
Schools in England and Wales are preparing for their first national strike day on 1 February.
In England, head teachers will decide whether their school needs to close.
Teachers do not have to stick to the curriculum on strike days, according to government guidance. So children could face changes to their lessons even if schools stay open.
Tyrone Myton, the principal of Shirley High School, in Croydon, south London, is currently trying to get a picture of what strike action might look like in his school.
He wants to keep the school open on strike days but as union members do not have to declare if they are striking or not, it is difficult to plan ahead.
Mr Myton says it is important to prioritise vulnerable students, those whose parents work in the public sector and exam year students.
"We are trying to take steps to minimise disruption for students who are sitting exams in 10 weeks' time, and some have already started exams," he explained. "This is for the rest of their lives, so you have to do all you can."
He says he hopes there will be an agreement soon, but believes that in order to prevent further strike action by teachers, better pay for new teachers and support staff must be addressed.
Sarah Smith, from Wharfedale in Yorkshire, runs a local parenting website called Mumbler, which gives families information on things to do in the area.
She has two children, one in primary school and one in secondary, and her partner works full-time.
Ms Smith is worried about her children having more time off school following the pandemic, and says there are already "gaps in their knowledge".
"The schools are already working really hard to catch them up but additional time off is going to make it even more difficult for them," she adds.
Ms Smith says on strike days, if the schools close, she will have to stay at home to do some home learning with the children and then wait for her partner to get home so she can work late into the evening.
She said she can understand teachers' point of view, but that her main concern is for her children's education.