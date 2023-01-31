Mass strike action on 1 February will disrupt daily life - No 10
Mass strike action on Wednesday will cause "significant disruption", Downing Street has said.
Teachers, university workers, civil servants, train and bus drivers are all taking action.
Many parents are facing uncertainty as schools may not know until Wednesday morning whether they have enough staff to stay open.
Talks between teaching unions and the Department for Education ended without progress on Monday.
The National Education Union (NEU) said Education Secretary Gillian Keegan had "squandered an opportunity" to avoid Wednesday's strike action.
It expects about 23,000 schools to be affected in the first of its seven planned walkouts by teacher members in England and Wales.
Individual teachers do not have to say whether they will strike, so school leaders might not know what gaps they need to fill until Wednesday morning.
Some schools have already announced that they will close, but others are still deciding - meaning many parents are still waiting to hear whether they will need to make childcare arrangements.
Schools in England have been asked to prioritise staying open for vulnerable pupils and students taking exams or mock exams on Wednesday.
But many students are likely to face disruption - for example, being given online learning to do at home.
Schools in Scotland are continuing to be affected by strikes, while most teachers in Northern Ireland will strike for half a day in February, too.
Lecturers, librarians and other university workers belonging to the UCU union are also taking action on 1 February.
So are train drivers belonging to Aslef, affecting services in England, Scotland and Wales,
About 100,000 civil servants will also be striking, as well as some bus drivers in London.
The prime minister's official spokesman said: "We know that there will be significant disruption, given the scale of the strike action that is taking place tomorrow, and that will be very difficult for the public trying to go about their daily lives.
"We are upfront that this will disrupt people's lives and that's why we think negotiations rather than picket lines are the right approach."
The spokesman also said the announcement of an ambulance workers' strike on 10 February was "deeply concerning".
"We are putting in place significant mitigations, which have previously helped reduce some of the impact of these strikes," he said, and urged unions to reconsider.