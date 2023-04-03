More strikes planned as teachers reject pay offer
- Published
Teachers in England will strike on Thursday 27 April and Tuesday 2 May after members of the UK's largest education union overwhelmingly rejected a government pay offer.
The National Education Union described the offer as "insulting" and has "united the profession in its outrage".
The results of the NEU ballot found that 98% of NEU members were in favour of turning the deal down.
The government previously said it was "a fair and reasonable offer".
Teachers were offered a £1,000 one-off payment this year, and a 4.3% rise next year. Starting salaries would also rise to £30,000 from September.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said if the deal was rejected, the £1,000 payment for this year would be lost and the decision will now be passed back to the pay-review body.
It previously recommended a 3% rise from September 2023.
Speaking at the annual conference in Harrogate, Joint General Secretaries Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney said the offer was "unacceptable", "is not fully funded" and it did not deal with the shortage of teachers in schools.
In a ballot over the government's pay offer, 191,319 NEU members voted to reject the deal with a 66% turnout.
After hearing the announcement, delegates at the conference chanted "Come on Gill, pay the bill".
Mary Bousted confirmed plans to support GCSE and A-level students during the upcoming strike days and she said they have been speaking to head teachers to make sure those pupils are in class for exam preparations.
The union is calling on ministers to "reopen negotiations" on pay.
More than 50% of schools closed or restricted attendance on the national strikes days, according to government data.
Four unions have been involved in intensive talks with the government and are calling for above-inflation pay rises, funded by additional money from the government, rather than coming from schools' existing budgets.
Three other unions, the NASUWT, Association of School and College Leaders and school leaders' union NAHT are also balloting members on the offer.
School leaders' union, the NAHT, is also asking if members would take industrial action if the pay offer is rejected.
NAHT members voted in favour of strike action in January - but turnout was 42%, below the legal requirement of 50%.
Teacher salaries fell by an average of 11% between 2010 and 2022, after taking inflation into account, the Institute for Fiscal Studies says.
The government says it is giving schools an extra £2.3bn over the next two years.