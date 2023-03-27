Teacher strikes: Government makes offer to end dispute
Talks to resolve teacher strikes in England have ended with a fresh offer from the government.
Many teachers in England received a pay rise of 5% in September 2022 but unions say this was a cut due to inflation.
Four unions have been in intensive talks with the education secretary since 17 March about teachers' pay, conditions and workload.
Thousands of schools were disrupted by the latest walkout by teacher members of the National Education Union (NEU).
Paul Whiteman, the general secretary of the NAHT, did not share details of the offer and said the union would consider it on Monday evening before deciding next steps.
The NAHT, NEU, ASCL and NASUWT unions have been calling for above-inflation pay rises, funded by extra money from the government rather than coming from schools' existing budgets.
Before talks began, the Department for Education had said it hoped they would reach "a successful conclusion".
Schools could face further strikes if unions reject the government's offer.
Teacher salaries fell by an average of 11% between 2010 and 2022, after taking inflation into account, the Institute for Fiscal Studies says.
The government had offered most teachers a 3% rise for the next school year, 2023-24 - which the NEU has previously said was not enough.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan says the government has committed an extra £2bn in England, taking "real-terms spending on schools to its highest level in history".
The dispute over teachers' pay has been resolved in Scotland.
Teachers in Scotland have accepted a 7% rise for 2022/23, which will be backdated to April. They have also accepted a 5% rise in April 2023, and a 2% one in January 2024.
Teachers from the largest teaching union in Wales, the NEU, have agreed on an increased pay offer of 8% for 2022/23, which consists of a 6.5% rise and a one-off lump sum payment, as well as a 5% increase for 2023/24.
But Wales' school leaders' union, NAHT Cymru has rejected the offer and says that funding arrangements remained a major concern for school leaders.
Members are continuing to take action short of strikes - which includes refusing to attend evening meetings and only responding to calls and emails between 09:00 and 15:00.
In Northern Ireland, five unions are also continuing to take action short of a strike.