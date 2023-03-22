Ruth Perry: Schools cut Ofsted references in tribute
Head teachers are removing references to Ofsted from websites, job adverts and letters in tribute to a head who killed herself after an inspection.
Ruth Perry's family have blamed her death on the "intolerable pressure" of the inspection, which downgraded her primary school, in Reading, to "inadequate".
It has led to widespread calls for reform of England's schools' watchdog.
But the government says Ofsted is "crucial" to maintaining standards.
'We want Ruth's presence felt'
In the reception area of Katesgrove Primary School, in Reading, next to a bright bunch of daffodils, there is a framed photo of Ms Perry.
Katesgrove head teacher Sue N'Jai and her executive head, Lisa Telling, worked closely with Ms Perry for more than 20 years as part of a close-knit group of senior education staff in the area.
The school was graded as "good" in its most recent Ofsted inspection, in 2017, but in recent days Mrs N'Jai has removed all Ofsted quotes from the school's website and from job adverts.
In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, Mrs Telling said: "Whilst we will have all statutory items available on the school websites, we will have no further references to Ofsted visible.
"We are doing this as a sign of solidarity to Ruth, her family, her friends and the community of Caversham Primary."
Many schools choose to feature Ofsted's one-word ratings on signs by their entrances, quotes on their websites, in job adverts or letters to parents.
But the only statutory rule schools have to follow is to make Ofsted inspection reports - including the rating - available for parents and the wider public to see on the school website.
Mrs N'Jai believes her school is likely to be inspected soon. When it is, she will wear a black armband and display photos of Ms Perry throughout the school.
"It will be optional for our staff but Lisa and I certainly will be wearing black armbands in memory of Ruth," Mrs N'Jai said.
"We would very much like to have her presence felt."
'My Ofsted rating does not define me'
The Prince of Wales School, in Dorchester, Dorset, is also "paying our respects" to Ms Perry, head teacher Gary Spracklen says, by removing the Ofsted logo from school communications, such as from the bottom of letters.
"Ultimately I recognise that Ofsted have a duty to inspect school but what I also recognise is that it is not my role to promote that rating through my everyday communications," he said.
Apart from keeping its Ofsted report on the school website, "I am no longer willing to give Ofsted any more airtime", Mr Spracklen said.
"If Ofsted come to us tomorrow, for example, and gave my school a good report, I am not going to go stick any banners outside," he said.
"We don't have to make Ofsted something bigger than it is by talking about them all the time.
My Ofsted rating does not define me or my school."
It comes as Reading Borough Council leaders, who oversaw Ms Perry's school, wrote to Ofsted to join calls for a pause in inspections, to address the "serious questions" raised nationally since her death.
The inspection process "must have greater attention on supporting schools in a continuous and long-term way", the council said.
Ofsted has not commented except to express condolences at the death of Ms Perry.
The Department for Education said Ofsted upheld standards and parents relied on inspection reports "to give them confidence in choosing the right school for their child".
On Thursday, the National Education Union will deliver a petition to the Department for Education, in Westminster.
It will call on the government to replace Ofsted and work with teachers to "develop an accountability system which commands the trust and confidence of education staff, as well as parents and voters".
The staff at Katesgrove hope their actions will not affect the outcome of any inspection.
Mrs N'Jai said: "We will engage in the process and we will do our very best but with the understanding that we will be showing how we feel about it."