Head teachers in England to reballot on strikes
- Published
Head teachers in England are to hold another vote on whether to strike over pay, funding, workload and wellbeing.
The National Association of Head Teachers union (NAHT), mainly representing primary heads, had already voted overwhelmingly to reject the government's pay offer for teachers.
The union held a strike vote in January which supported taking action but did not reach the required 50% turnout.
The Department for Education said its pay offer was "fair and reasonable".
Talks between the government and the NAHT and other education unions - the NEU, ASCL and NASUWT - took place in March.
That resulted in a pay offer comprising a 4.3% rise next year, as well as a £1,000 one-off payment this year. Starting salaries would also rise to £30,000 from September.
But that offer was rejected by each of the unions. No further negotiations have been planned and the Department for Education said pay would now be decided by the independent pay review body, which would recommend pay rises for next year.
The NEU has since confirmed further strike days, including a walkout which took place on Thursday 27 April. They are also planning to strike next week on Tuesday, 2 May, which will be the fifth national strike date this year.
The NASUWT said it would also reballot its members on strike action after failing to reach the turnout in its own ballot earlier in the year.
The other school leaders' union, ASCL, said it would ballot members on strike action for the first time in its history.
A Department for Education spokesperson said: "We have made a fair and reasonable teacher pay offer to the unions, which recognises teachers' hard work and commitment.
"Next year, school funding will be at its highest level in history, in real terms per pupil, as measured by the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies.
"We know schools are facing increased costs like energy and staffing, and are providing an extra £2bn in each of the next two years to cover those costs. As a result, school funding is set to rise faster than forecast inflation in both 2023/24 and 2024/25."
The general secretaries of all four education unions are due to speak together at a news conference on Friday afternoon at the NAHT's annual conference in Telford, and are expected that future industrial action will be co-ordinated to have a greater impact.