What we know so far about school buildings closures
With just days to go before the start of the new school year, more than 100 schools in England have been told to shut buildings made with a certain type of concrete unless they put in place safety measures. Here is what we know so far.
Why are school buildings closing?
The government has ordered104 English schools, nurseries and colleges with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) to close affected buildings immediately until safety measures, such as propping up ceilings, are introduced.
This is because there are concerns that RAAC is prone to collapse.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan says the decision followed "new evidence" about the material, and that the government is taking a "cautious approach".
Engineers have been combing school sites looking for RAAC and over the summer, "a couple of cases have given us cause for concern", she said.
Unions and opposition parties are saying the government should have acted sooner.
Head teachers' union NAHT says the timing couldn't be worse, with children due to return from summer holidays next week, and thousands of pupils now facing disruption.
What is RAAC?
The material at the centre of all this is a lightweight concrete that was used in roofs, floors and walls between the 1950s and 1990s.
It's a cheaper alternative to standard concrete and because it's aerated, or "bubbly", it's less durable with a limited lifespan of around 30 years, and the structural behaviour differs significantly from traditional reinforced concrete.
According to Loughborough University, there are tens of thousands of these structural panels already in use and "many are showing signs of wear and tear and deterioration".
The Health and Safety Executive says RAAC is now beyond its lifespan and may "collapse with little or no notice".
How many schools are affected?
There are 156 settings in England with confirmed RAAC, according to DfE data. Of those, 52 already had safety mitigations in place, and 104 were being contacted this week about getting them in place.
On Thursday Ms Keegan said the government would be publishing a list of affected schools - but did not say when.
But more schools may be affected. Back in June, a report by the National Audit Office assessed that 572 schools had been identified where RAAC might be present.
Engineers have been carrying out surveys to work out where the problems are.
It's important to remember that while there will be some disruption, there are more than 20,000 schools, colleges and nurseries in England. Today's announcement won't make any difference to the vast majority of schools preparing for the start of term.
What have schools been told?
The DfE has issued updated guidance for schools with confirmed RAAC in their buildings, stating they should find emergency or temporary accommodation for the "first few weeks" of the term, until buildings are made safe with structural supports.
It recommends finding space in nearby schools or community centres, or an "empty local office building".
Remote education, popularised during the pandemic, should only be considered as a "last resort and for a short period", the guidance states.
Up until this point, schools with confirmed RAAC were being told to get plans in place just in case buildings had to be evacuated.
Now schools are being told they can't use affected buildings unless safety measures are installed.
What other buildings might be affected?
RAAC is not just found in educational establishments. It's also been used in a lot of other public buildings, and is causing concern across the UK.
Numerous public buildings have been identified as being at risk, including schools, hospitals and police stations.
Health officials in the identified buildings are currently working on an investigation to determine whether it is present - that's expected to take between up to eight months.
Just last month, Harrow Crown Court, in north-west London, was shut down for the foreseeable future after RAAC was found during improvements.
Since 2018, they have been encouraging those responsible for public buildings to conduct surveys to identify the material and take steps to have it removed if found.