Concrete crisis: School repair budgets cut despite risk warning - ex-civil servant
- Published
The government cut the schools' repair budget despite being warned of a "critical risk to life" from crumbling concrete, a former top civil servant has said.
Jonathan Slater said the Department for Education had asked to double the number of schools which could be repaired each year to 200.
But a 2021 spending review, by then-chancellor Rishi Sunak, saw it halved.
Some schools containing the concrete have been forced to close buildings.
Hundreds more could contain reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), the education secretary has admitted, creating further uncertainty at the start of the school year.
At least 104 schools contain the material, Gillian Keegan said, while a further 1,500 have not yet responded to a government survey.
Mr Slater, who was permanent secretary at the Department for Education between May 2016 and August 2020, said investigations had led civil servants to recommend between 300 to 400 schools needed repairs a year and the department then requested Treasury funding to cover 200 a year.
"I thought we'd get it but the actual decision made in 2021 was to halve down from 100 a year to 50 year," he said.
The unusually direct intervention from a retired civil servant, gives Mr Sunak, now the prime minister, an even more complex problem: showing he is on top of the issue while also defending his actions in the past.
Ms Keegan defended the government's spending on infrastructure telling the Today programme £15bn had gone into capital spending since 2015 but said it was about "delivering value for money".
She said the full list of schools affected would be published later this week and told the Today programme that she was "hoping" it would not be the case that pupils turned up at the school gates only to find buildings closed.
The education secretary said 90% of schools had responded to a survey on whether their buildings may contain RAAC but 10% - around 1,500 - had not.
She added around 1% of schools which had responded to the survey had been found to contain the material.
The education secretary confirmed temporary mitigation measures in schools will be funded by the DfE, but other things like transport of students to new locations will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Labour has accused Prime Minister Mr Sunak of "putting children's lives at risk" following Mr Slater's comments.
Bridget Phillipson, shadow education secretary, accused the Conservatives of "complacency, obstinacy and inaction".