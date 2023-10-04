Advanced British Standard: A-level and T-levels incorporated into new qualification
A-levels and T-levels will be folded into a new qualification for all school leavers, the prime minister has said.
The Advanced British Standard will mean 16 to 19-year-olds will study five subjects instead of three, and some English and maths to 18.
Rishi Sunak told the Conservative party conference he would "finally deliver on the promise of parity of esteem between academic and technical education".
He said it would ensure children leave school "literate and numerate".
Mr Sunak told the event, in Manchester: "We will introduce the new rigorous, knowledge-rich Advanced British Standard, which will bring together A-levels and T-levels into a new single qualification for our school leavers."
All students would sit the Advanced British Standard, he said, studying "some form of maths and English to 18, with extra help for those who struggle most".
"In our country, no child should be left behind," Mr Sunak said.
Special bonuses
Announcing incentives for teachers, the prime minister said: "Our 16-19-year-olds spend around a third less time in the classroom than some of our competitors. We must change this.
"So with our Advanced British Standard, students will spend at least 195 hours more with a teacher."
Mr Sunak said the new plan would require more teachers and revealed how he planned to attract and retain a greater workforce.
"In order to attract and retain more teachers, those who teach key subjects in schools - and, for the first time, in our further-education colleges too - will receive special bonuses of up to £30,000, tax free, over the first five years of their career.
"Our teachers do one of the most valuable jobs in our society and we should reward them for that."
Education policy is devolved. And the Advanced British Standard would be introduced in England only.